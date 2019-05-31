TORONTO — In the fervor of the Raptors’ first time in the NBA Finals, it felt as if the entire city of Toronto was on edge as game time approached, crowded into what amounted to celebratory events or group therapy for their nerves.

And it seemed understandable if that anxiety included the players in uniform for the Raptors. The franchise has a roster stocked with players who seemed like unlikely participants on this stage. They are led by a coach whose resume was dotted with stops at Grand View University, Belgium, the British Basketball League and the G League before finally getting the assignment this season in Toronto.

Facing the two-time defending champion Warriors, making their fifth straight appearance in the Finals, it would have been understandable if they were rattled. But they began the game with three-point field goals by players with their own Finals history in San Antonio — Kawhi Leonard and Long Islander Danny Green — and then the rest followed.

Actually, more than followed. Pascal Siakam took over for much of the game, scoring a postseason-high 32 points to help the Raptors to a 118-109 win.

By the end of the night, the Warriors looked like the team overwhelmed by the moment. Klay Thompson was called for a technical foul in the closing minutes and Draymond Green found himself exchanging words with Raptors celebrity fan Drake.

Leonard had 23 points but was not the dominant force he has been in the postseason as the Warriors sent waves of defenders at him. But the Raptors didn’t need it as Siakam led the way and found plenty of help. Marc Gasol had 20 points, Fred VanVleet had 13 off the bench and Green scored 11.

“First and foremost, I’m really excited to get in there and compete, right,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said before the game. “We were playing every other day there for about, I don’t know, 18 days, and it’s like you’re in a battle, you’re on a plane, you’re watching tape, the ball’s going up again and you’re back into battle. And these four days off get you itching for that again a little bit.

“And I think that’s been the most enjoyable part for me is to watch our guys embrace the challenges of the games, really compete, make good adjustments, make great late-game decisions. And just play really tough. That’s been the thing I’ve been waiting for is to get out there and compete again a little bit.

“As far as the other stuff, as big as it seems or is, it doesn’t feel all that much different than the other night getting ready to play in a huge game at home.

“All these games have seemed very critical — when you’re down 2-1, you better win the next one, or when you’re down 0-1, or you’re going to Game 6, even though you’re up 3-2, you don’t want to go back to Milwaukee. So they have all seemed critical, as does this one, as will the next one probably. So I think it will be fun to be out there today.”

Siakam, the likely recipient of the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, delivered timely baskets again and again, shooting 14-for- 17 from the field. At one point he converted 11 straight, and the last of those, an acrobatic shot in the lane over two defenders, made it 96-87 with 8:53 left after the Warriors cut a 12-point deficit to three early in the fourth.

Siakam then led a break and fed Green in the right corner for a three-pointer to increase the lead to 100-88. Leonard hit a three over Kevon Looney to push the advantage to 103-92.

The Warriors could point to the absence of Kevin Durant and consider this a settling of the argument of whether they are better without the elite scorer. They had won five straight postseason games without Durant but needed everything they could find against Toronto, which had a better record this season.

Durant recently made progress from a calf strain, getting back to on-court work. But he seems unlikely to return for Game 2, and maybe not at all. Whether he plays in this series — or ever again for the Warriors — remains a mystery.