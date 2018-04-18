TODAY'S PAPER
Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, dies

The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich’s death Wednesday, but the team didn’t provide further details.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich signals

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich signals to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, March 23, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 124-120 in overtime. Photo Credit: AP / Darren Abate

By The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — The wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died.

The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich’s death Wednesday. The team didn’t provide further details.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a team statement. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

The Popovichs were married four decades and had two children.

Gregg Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. San Antonio will face Golden State on Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Popovich ran the Spurs’ practice Wednesday. The Warriors lead the series 2-0.

