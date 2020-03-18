TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBasketball

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 21

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: OUR LAST BUCK (2); Best Value: MIDNIGHT NOW (6)

FIRST: Vero Sun drops, makes third start of form cycle and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; ready to graduate. Lost in Rome tallied solid final fractions in both starts; very dangerous. Star of the West is training with a purpose for first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez in August; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Our Last Buck visually and numerically impressed when winning by more than four lengths last time; pairs up. Super Silver is speedy and could prove a very tough customer on a soft lead. Traveling took backward step in last after game placing in previous start; rebound potential.

THIRD: Two Sixty has been facing stakes fields in Florida and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive rider at the wheel. Ilchester Cheetah logged front-running score in first start on Big A loam; very playable. Miss Marissa gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Captain Frost stopped last time but was a wire-to-wire winner at this level in previous start; bounce-back effort predicted. Wild About Deb could be in the garden spot if top selection melts down in the stretch. War Bridle was a fast-figured third in last at Parx; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Kadens Courage was second behind a much-the-best winner last time and owns faster back numbers; call based on price in wide-open dash. Count Di Luna has been sidelined since fast-figured score in debut at Santa Anita in November of 2018; very dangerous if all is well. Mental Model needed last and gets class relief on Saturday; worth long look.

SIXTH: Moonlight Now tallied sizzling late-pace figure when a determined maiden winner in last; more to come. Yankee Division regressed last out after fast-figured, front-running score two back; very dangerous. Danny California overcame stumbling start when a swift-numbered winner in most recent; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Kantarmari entry: Cotton Candie Cutie is fresh and owns speed and fast numbers and mate Cobra Sophie packs potent late kick on best; complementary coupling. Lightning Lilly has been on the bench for more than 16 months but owns swift figures on best efforts; mixed message. World Riot was an even fourth in most recent; forward move expected.

EIGHTH: The Last Ace lived up to heavy tote support when a handy, front-end winner in debut; more to give. Tapizearance is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time threat. Double Shot overcame tight quarters when a tenacious maiden victor in last; very interesting.

NINTH: Queenofeverything was second by a pole after awkward start in last; ready to graduate. Funny Pursuit was compromised by wide journey when an even fifth in debut; worth long look. Miss Ross has finished third in last two starts; same result on Saturday? Love and Luck compiled tight work tab for first start since the Fourth of July; price will be tempting.

Steve Matthews
