Murray State says that All-American guard Ja Morant will enter the NBA draft

Murray State's Ja Morant (12) celebrates with Shaq Buchanan (11) during the second half of a first round men's college basketball game against Marquette in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Photo Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

By The Associated Press
Murray State says that All-American guard Ja Morant will enter the NBA draft following a record-breaking season for the Racers.

The school said Wednesday night on its website that Morant announced his decision at the team’s arena. The athletic 6-foot-3 sophomore is projected as a lottery pick and could be chosen as high as second in the June 20 draft.

Morant led Murray State to the Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships and was the league’s Player of the Year. In the Racers’ first-round NCAA Tournament win over Marquette, he had the ninth triple-double in tournament history with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds.

Morant, who averaged 24.5 points per game last season, is the first NCAA player to average 20 points and 10 assists since assists became an official statistic in the 1983-84 season.

UNC freshman declares for the draft

North Carolina freshman Coby White is entering the NBA draft. White announced his decision on social media Wednesday, saying “this year, this school, this experience has prepared me for the next phase of my basketball journey.”
White averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds while helping the Tar Heels earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It is unclear if he signed with an agent. He projects as a first-round pick and joins classmate Nassir Little, who declared for the draft two days earlier.

