The Dallas Mavericks have signed former Stony Brook star Jameel Warney and added him to the roster, the team announced on Friday.
The Mavericks waived Brandon Ashley to make room for Warney.
It is still possible that the Mavericks could waive Warney before their season opener on Wednesday and assign him to their G League team, the Texas Legends, since they would retain his rights.
Warney was signed as a free agent by the Mavercks last summer and played in three preseason games, averaging 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 9.2 minutes. He was waived before the start of the regular season and then played for the Legends, averaging 17.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in 44 games.
