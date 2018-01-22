TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 50° Good Evening
Overcast 50° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

Jason Kidd fired by Milwaukee Bucks after 3-plus seasons

The former Nets coach and All-Star point guard is out after a midseason slide that left his team in eighth place in the East.

Milwaukee Bucks' Jason Kidd watches the second half

Milwaukee Bucks' Jason Kidd watches the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Miami. Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Jason Kidd following a midseason slide that left the playoff hopeful in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty was serving as head coach for Monday night’s game against Phoenix.

It was a surprising end to Kidd’s three-plus season tenure in Milwaukee, when the Bucks made the playoffs twice. Giannis Antetokounmpo turned into an All-Star under his watch. The Bucks were considered an emerging force in the East at the start of the season.

But the Bucks have lost four of five going into Monday and had been prone to defensive lapses especially on the perimeter.

General manager Jon Horst says “a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our talented team towards the next level.”

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to Glauber: Shurmur has full plate in new job
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur watches from Giants name Shurmur as next head coach
Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson's Broward County mug Lawyer denies Anderson made sexual threat
Jets quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates speaks with the Source: Jets could promote Bates to OC
Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets goes to the Dinwiddie taking — and making — big shots
Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne at MetLife Stadium on Jets mailbag: QBs, draft picks and Claiborne