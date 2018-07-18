TODAY'S PAPER
Jenny Boucek hired as Mavericks assistant coach

The hire follows a Sports Illustrated report that indicated Dallas had a hostile workplace for women in the organization.

The Dallas Mavericks logo is shown during a

The Dallas Mavericks logo is shown during a game against the Pistons in Dallas on Jan. 5, 2010. Photo Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have added Jenny Boucek and Stephen Silas as assistant coaches.

The club made the announcements Wednesday.

Boucek will be an assistant to the team’s basketball staff and will be involved with special projects. Boucek spent last season as a player development coach with the Sacramento Kings, making her the third woman to coach in the NBA. She was an assistant with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm when they won championships in 2004 and 2010 and was their head coach from 2015-17. She was the head coach of the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs from 2007-09.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who had her help with Dallas’ training camp in 2014, said she “will be involved in wide-ranging basketball assignments.”

The hire comes months after a Sports Illustrated report that indicated Dallas had a hostile workplace for women in the organization, and after the Mavericks hired former AT&T executive Cynthia Marshall as CEO.

Silas spent the previous nine seasons as an assistant with the Charlotte Hornets and was associate head coach last season. In 2015-16, he helped lead the Hornets to a division-best 48-34 record and the franchise’s second playoff appearance in three years. He is heading into his 18th season as an NBA assistant coach.

