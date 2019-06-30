TODAY'S PAPER
Jimmy Butler heading to Miami Heat, AP source says

76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) defends the drive

76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) defends the drive of Nets forward Joe Harris (12) in the third quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By The Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Jimmy Butler has agreed to a $142 million, four-year contract and will be traded to the Miami Heat by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami and Philadelphia were still working out some aspects of the swap, such as the addition of Dallas as the third team, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The Heat will be sending Josh Richardson to Philadelphia and were in talks to trade Goran Dragic to Dallas as part of the move.

Butler met with the Heat right when free agency began at 6 p.m. Sunday and made clear that he wanted to be in Miami.

