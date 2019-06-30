A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Jimmy Butler has agreed to a $142 million, four-year contract and will be traded to the Miami Heat by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami and Philadelphia were still working out some aspects of the swap, such as the addition of Dallas as the third team, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The Heat will be sending Josh Richardson to Philadelphia and were in talks to trade Goran Dragic to Dallas as part of the move.

Butler met with the Heat right when free agency began at 6 p.m. Sunday and made clear that he wanted to be in Miami.