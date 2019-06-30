JJ Redick will sign with Pelicans, AP source says
Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans and free agent JJ Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday evening because new contracts cannot become official under NBA rules until Saturday.
The 35-year-old Redick has shot just better than 41 percent from 3-point range during his 13-season career season.
The 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Duke has averaged 12.9 points per game, but his past two seasons with Philadelphia have been his best as a scorer. He averaged 18.1 points this past season.
The Pelicans entered free agency in need of a proficient perimeter shooter to help spread defenses and create more space inside for top overall draft choice Zion Williamson, a 6-foot-7 power forward who also played at Duke.
Redick spent his first six NBA seasons with Orlando, followed by short stints with Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers.
