CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For at least one night, Joe Harris was the best three-point shooter in the NBA.

The Nets forward hit 12 straight shots in the final round of the three-point shooting contest, beating out Golden State’s Steph Curry and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield for top honors at All-Star Saturday night.

“Obviously, its incredible,” Harris said when asked what it felt like to outduel Curry. “Steph is the greatest shooter of all time. Shooting off the rack for a minute is not indicative of being a better shooter than Steph Curry. I don’t want anybody to get this twisted.

“He’s won this thing. He’s participated a number of times. For me to come in my first time and to win. It’s a surreal experience.”

Curry, who went last in the contest, just missed forcing a tiebreaker. Curry hit his first nine shots, but was edged out by Harris, 26-24. Hield finished third with 19 points in the final round.

Silver: Tanking is corrosive to NBA

It’s not good for anybody when teams try to lose.

That, in essence, was the message NBA commissioner Adam Silver delivered Saturday in his All-Star weekend news conference.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Knicks are one of five teams on track to have 20 wins or fewer this year, despite the fact that the league made changes that were supposed to discourage teams from tanking. In the past, the team with the worst record in the league had a 25 percent chance to get the first pick in the draft. This year, the three worst teams will each have a 14 percent chance to get the first pick and undoubtedly select Duke’s Zion Williamson.

“I’m certainly not here to say we’ve solved the problem,” Silver said.

The commissioner pointed out that while there are more teams competing for playoffs spots this year than there have been in recent years, the teams at the bottom are really awful.

“There’s a mindset that, if you’re going to be bad, you might as well be really bad,” Silver said. “I believe personally, that’s corrosive for those organizations, putting aside my personal view of what the impact it has on the league overall. But, again we’ll see how this plays out.”

The Knicks (11-47) have the second-worst record in the league. The other three teams in the race to the bottom are Phoenix (11-48), Cleveland (12-46) and Chicago (14-44).

Celtics' Tatum takes Skills Challenge

It’s turning out to be quite a weekend for Jayson Tatum.

The night after the Celtics second-year player scored 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Friday night’s Rising Stars game, he won the Skills Challenge by landing a half court shot

Tatum took down Mike Conley, Nikola Vucevic, and Trae Young en route to winning the whole thing for the first time.