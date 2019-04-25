TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

Celtics great John Havlicek dies

** FILE ** Boston Celtics general manager Red

** FILE ** Boston Celtics general manager Red Auerbach hugs the stars of the Celtics NBA Championship win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Bill Russell, left, and John Havlicek, right, in Los Angeles, in a May 3, 1968, photo. Auerbach, who coached the Boston Celtics to nine championships in the 1950s and 1960s, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006. He was 89. (AP Photo/file) Photo Credit: AP/HF

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON -- John Havlicek, the Boston Celtics great whose steal of Hal Green’s inbounds pass in the final seconds of the 1965 Eastern Conference final against the Philadelphia 76ers remains one of the most famous plays in NBA history, has died. He was 79.

The Celtics said the Hall of Famer died Thursday.

Nicknamed “Hondo” for his resemblance to John Wayne, Havlicek was drafted in the first round in 1962 out of Ohio State by a Celtics team stocked with stars Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, K.C. Jones, Sam Jones, Tom Sanders, Tom Heinsohn and Frank Ramsey.

Havlicek went on to win eight NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP award with Boston, setting Celtics career records for points and games. He was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History and enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984.

At Ohio State, he helped lead the Buckeyes to the 1960 national championship.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, right participates in the NFL Draft Round 1 live results
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones poses with NFL Commissioner Twitter reacts to Giants picking Daniel Jones
Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner (40) catches a puck Lehner, Isles expect tough series with Hurricanes
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones poses with his new Giants take Duke QB Daniel Jones sixth in NFL Draft
Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams poses with NFL Jets take Quinnen Williams third overall in NFL draft
Cameron Maybin runs off the field after the Yanks acquire Maybin after Frazier goes on IL