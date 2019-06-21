Justin Wright-Foreman’s spectacular basketball career at Hofstra has taken him to the next level. As Thursday night’s NBA Draft ebbed into Friday morning, the Pride guard was selected by the Utah Jazz in the second round with the 53rd overall pick.

“This is more than a dream come true — it’s almost impossible to believe this is happening,” said Wright-Foreman, who watched the draft with family and friends at a private party in Roosevelt. “I’m ready for whatever comes my way.”

The Jazz were active leading up to the selection, making a trade with Memphis for guard Mike Conley Jr. to be their starting point guard. The 6-foot Wright-Foreman is expected to have a chance to earn a spot backing him up.

Wright-Foreman averaged 27.1 points in leading the Pride to the CAA regular-season title and an NIT berth. He scored in double figures in 88 straight games. In the lead-up to the draft, Wright-Foreman had more than a dozen workouts with NBA teams.

Wright-Foreman’s Hofstra career began inauspiciously: He averaged 3.6 points in his first 37 games. But he found his scoring touch and his confidence during his sophomore year and took off. He averaged 18.1 points as a sophomore and 24.4 points as a junior and was the CAA’s Player of the Year the last two seasons.

“I’ve been proving people wrong about me for as long as I have been playing,” he said. “I want to go on doing that. I can’t wait for the next challenge.”

Ponds goes undrafted. Shamorie Ponds, who decided to forgo his senior season with St. John’s, was not drafted. The point guard could be signed by an NBA team to play in the Summer League and earn a roster spot on a team that way. St. John’s junior Justin Simon, who is forgoing his senior season, also was not selected but could get a summer league invite.