The Spurs have agreed to trade two-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard and Long Island’s Danny Green to the Raptors for five-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN reported that a trade call involving the teams and the NBA office was scheduled to happen soon.

Leonard reportedly asked the Spurs to trade him last month. Leonard, whose relationship with the Spurs has reportedly deteoriated, played in only nine games this past season because of a leg injury. Leonard has averaged 16.3 points per game in seven seasons with the Spurs, but averaged 25.5 points and finished third in the league’s MVP voting in the 2016-17 season.

Leonard, who recently turned 27, is expected to enter free agency next summer when a loaded class hits the open market. Along with Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker and Kevin Love also could be free agents. The Knicks and Nets will both have cap space and are expected to be active in free agency next summer.

Leonard, however, has reportedly expressed a strong interest in playing for his hometown Lakers.

Green, a North Babylon native who starred at St. Mary’s in Manhasset, has spent eight of his nine NBA seasons with the Spurs. He has averaged 8.8 points per game over his career. Green was back on Long Island last week for his annual youth basketball skills clinic at North Babylon High School. He said he didn’t know at the time whether Leonard wanted to stay in San Antonio.

“I haven’t spoken to him personally and I don’t know his actual thoughts,” Green said. “I just hear stuff in the media. I don’t know what he’s doing.”

Now Green, 31, could be joining Leonard in Toronto.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DeRozan, who will turn 29 next month, has averaged 19.7 points per game over his career. He averaged a career-high 27.3 points per game during the 2016-17 season.