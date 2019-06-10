TORONTO — With the two-time defending champion Warriors trailing the Raptors 3-1 heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night at Scotiabank Arena and praying for an 11th-hour reprieve, coach Steve Kerr announced Kevin Durant would start for the first time since suffering a torn right calf in a second-round game against the Rockets on May 8.

Kerr said Durant “looked good” in the morning shootaround on Monday and said there would be no minutes restriction if he played.

“You have to worry about the conditioning,” Kerr said. “The skill obviously is undeniable, and he’s a guy who can get his shot off anytime he wants.

“We’ll start him and play him in short bursts and see how he responds. The idea tonight is let’s get back to ourselves and fit into our roles.”

Durant’s return set up an intriguing matchup with the Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard, whose performance throughout the playoffs has made him the clear favorite for NBA Finals MVP, the award Durant won the previous two seasons. Both are headed for free agency this summer and have been the center of a whirlwind of speculation.

Commenting Monday morning on “First Things First” on FS1, Cris Carter suggested Leonard and Durant might even wind up together on the Knicks, who have the $70.1 million in salary-cap room necessary to land both superstars. Carter, a former NFL wide receiver, worked out with Leonard last season in New York when he was trying to recover from a quad injury that limited him to nine games with the Spurs.

Most commentators have predicted Leonard would land with the Los Angeles Clippers because he recently purchased a $13 million property in San Diego, where he attended school at San Diego State. But Carter said, “The probability [of Leonard joining the Knicks] is high . . . higher than people think.”

Durant’s name also has been associated with a move to the Knicks along with Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving. But recent credible reports say Irving’s focus has shifted to the Nets, the team he followed as a youth growing up in New Jersey.

Of course, fans assembling in Jurassic Park Monday outside of Scotiabank Arena in anticipation of celebrating the first NBA title in Toronto’s history were hoping Leonard would remain with the Raptors. Asked if a report that he recently purchased property in Toronto was true, one word in Leonard’s response sent spirits soaring across Canada.

“No, I didn’t,” Leonard said. “It didn’t happen yet, no.”

Two commentators on The Sports Network replayed that response and each repeated the word “yet.” One then whispered into the camera, “He’s staying,” while the other clapped gleefully.

One positive sign for the Raptors is the relationship Leonard has developed with coach Nick Nurse. “He’s a real professional,” Nurse said. “When I speak in the meetings and in a film session or when I speak in the huddle, he’s always looking at me and a lot of times, he’s nodding his head. For a rookie head coach, that makes you feel OK when a guy like him is actually looking and sometimes agreeing with what you’re saying.”

The appreciation for Leonard’s down-to-earth personality in the locker room is equally great, but guard Fred Van Vleet said, “We don’t talk about guys’ business, Kawhi knows we want him here. He knows what he has here. For us, we’re locked in on getting a championship. We’re going to worry about that stuff after the fact.

“He’ll have his plate full after this season to decide what he wants to do. He’s worked himself into an unbelievable position to control his own destiny. But all we need to do is win a championship and he can do whatever he wants after that.”