SportsBasketball

Kemba Walker agrees to sign maximum contract with Celtics, report says

This March 26, 2019, file photo shows Charlotte

This March 26, 2019, file photo shows Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) reacting after making a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C.  Photo Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

By Kimberly Cataudella kimberly.cataudella@newsday.com
Free agent Kemba Walker reportedly has agreed to sign a maximum contract to join the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who cited Excel Sports agent Jeff Schwartz, the UConn product will sign a $141 million, four-year deal.

The 29-year-old point guard and three-time All Star played for the Charlotte Hornets from 2014 until 2019.

Walker averaged 25.6 points per game this past season and started in all of the 82 games he played in 2019.

The Knicks had been considered a possible landing spot for the Rice High School product, but Boston had emerged as the favorite in recent days. Instead, he'll be replacing Kyrie Irving, who likely will sign with the Nets.

One of the stranger free agent paths, Walker had spoken openly about his affection for Charlotte and even talking about a willingness to sacrifice a little money for the fifth year, but after qualifying for the super max the Hornets reportedly were only offering $170 million. That apparently wasn't enough to keep him from Boston.

With Steve Popper

By Kimberly Cataudella kimberly.cataudella@newsday.com

