TORONTO – Kevin Durant gave all the critics who questioned whether he was putting his pending free agency ahead of his will to help the Warriors win a third straight NBA title their pound of flesh. With the Warriors trailing the Raptors 3-1 in the series, he returned from a month-long absence for Game 5, scored 11 first-quarter points and then suffered an Achilles injury that likely will cost him the 2019-20 season once the diagnosis is official.

Inspired by Durant’s example before he went down with 9:46 left in the second quarter, his teammates pulled out a 106-105 victory Monday night at Scotiabank Center to send the series back to Oakland for Game 6 Thursday night in what will be the last game the Warriors play at Oracle Arena. It was the least they could do for a man some reports said had “frustrated” his teammates by taking so long to return from a right calf injury.

Steph Curry, who scored 31 points, said the Warriors’ response to Durant’s injury showed what kind of team it takes to reach five straight NBA Finals and win three of the past four seasons. “I don’t feel like we need to prove anything anymore,” Curry said. “It’s just about can we get the job done or not.

“We want to win this championship, we’re going to give everything we’ve got, but I think we’re done with proving people wrong or making bold statements with our play. People know who we are.”

Looking ahead to Game 6 and the emotional atmosphere they are sure to encounter at Oracle Arena, Curry said the Warriors will embrace “the opportunity to play for [Durant] and to honor the sacrifice he made in terms of putting his body on the line [Monday night]. I would like to say I would guarantee the win, but who knows how it’s going to end up. ... At the end of the day, I’m still heartbroken for a guy that gave everything he had for us.”

The Warriors were scheduled to return to the Bay Area on a noon flight Tuesday, and a spokesman said Durant likely would undergo an MRI examination later that evening. However, the results might not be announced until Wednesday.

But the tears of Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers said it all when he delivered news of the Achilles injury to the media.

“The initial injury was a calf injury,” Myers said. “This is not a calf injury. I’m not a doctor, I don’t know how those are related or not, but it’s a different injury.”

Some Warriors players told Raptors players Durant had suffered a tear, and if the MRI bears that out, it will have a profound impact on his free agency. Durant was set to exercise his player option to become a free agent and would have been eligible for a starting salary of $38.2 million. Both the Knicks and Nets were considered among his leading suitors, but if he expects to spend the next year rehabbing, Durant may well opt in for the final year of his contract valued at $31.5 million.

Reacting to criticism that was directed at Durant earlier in the Finals, an emotional Myers said, “I know Kevin takes a lot of hits sometimes, but he just wants to play basketball and right now he can’t. I don’t know that we can all understand how much it means to him.”

Klay Thompson, who had 26 points and scored the winning basket in Game 5, said the example Durant set was inspiring. “You think of him every time you dive for a loose ball or go for a rebound because I know him and I know how bad he wants to be out there,” Thompson said. “I feel so bad for him and his camp. I’m going to miss him, man. It’s not the same being out there without him.”

After Durant suffered his original calf injury on May 8 during the second-round game against the Rockets, the Warriors kept winning, and some commentators said they might be better without Durant. Thompson’s emotion was obvious when he addressed Durant’s critics.

“This man was the Finals MVP back to back, so all those talking heads who say we’re better without him, that’s just ludicrous,” Thompson said. “That’s crazy. This is the best player in the world. You could put him on the 30th best team in the league, and that team would make the playoffs.

“With him, we are, I believe, one of the greatest teams to ever play. He’s a warrior. He sacrificed his health for us, and we dearly miss him.”