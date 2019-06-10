TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBasketball

Kevin Durant a game-time decision for the Warriors in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Kevin Durant of the Warriors talks with teammate

Kevin Durant of the Warriors talks with teammate Quinn Cook during a practice at the NBA Finals in Toronto on June 1, 2019.

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
TORONTO – The anticipation of Kevin Durant making a last-minute return to play for the Warriors grew after he went through a shootaround with his teammates Monday morning at Scotiabank Arena ahead of Game 5. Coach Steve Kerr said Durant will be a “game-time decision” for the Warriors, who trail 3-1 and are desperate for whatever Durant might provide.

Durant suffered a torn right calf muscle on May 8 in a second-round game against the Rockets and only practiced for the first time in a brief Sunday workout. But Kerr indicated there will be no minutes restriction if Durant plays.

“He went through full shootaround, and he went back to get treatment,” Kerr told reporters following shootaround. “So, we’ll list him as a game-time decision, but he looked good and we’ll see where it all goes.”

Kerr acknowledged that conditioning will be an issue if Durant plays for the first time in more than a month, but as NBA Finals MVP the past two seasons with the Warriors, he can be a difference-maker.

“The skill obviously is undeniable, and he’s a guy who can get a shot off anytime he wants,” Kerr said. “He’s been in similar situations with us where he had long layoffs. He’s Kevin Durant. If we have him out there, he’ll be a threat.”

Newsday columnist Greg Logan

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

