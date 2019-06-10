TORONTO – When the official word finally came down that Kevin Durant would join the Warriors lineup for the first time in more than a month in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night at Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors were more than prepared. Coach Nick Nurse said he had been devoting prep time to Durant since Game 3 when rumors of his imminent return gained more credence.

Given the Raptors' 3-1 series lead, and with fans in the arena and a throng outside in Jurassic Park poised to celebrate the first NBA title in franchise history, there was a certain air of “too little, too late” as Durant attempted to return from a serious right calf injury. But Nurse was taking nothing for granted.

“He brings everything, right? ” Nurse said of the player who was MVP in the previous two NBA Finals. “He brings an explosive transition game. He’ll race up the floor and pull up from across half court like a couple of their other guys do. They have got a package of stuff they run for him.”

Nurse noted how the Warriors like to put Durant in pick-and-roll situations with their centers and also with Steph Curry as well as isolations on the wing and then plays in the low post. He admitted Raptors star Kawhi Leonard, who probably is the best two-way player in the NBA, was the logical choice to guard Durant.

But Nurse added, “We don’t really get caught up in matchups. Once we see who is out there, each guys points to one of the guys they’re going to take and then we go from there…You want your best defenders on their best scorers as much as you can, but there is so much switching and so many coverages that it becomes more than a matchup sometimes.”

Still, the 6-7, 230-pound Leonard is a powerful defender with the exceptional strength necessary to combat Durant. “You don’t really have anybody that can look him in the eye, but at least maybe the chest up,” Nurse said. “You can’t get too small on him, or he’ll shoot over you. So, Kawhi’s one of our bigger defenders along with Pascal [Siakim] and Serge [Ibaka].”

Just as the Warriors were hoping Durant’s return might change the series, Nurse said that’s what Leonard did after the Raptors lost Game 2 at home. Nurse told his players to just win one in Oakland to regain home court advantage. With a smile, Nurse added, “And Kawhi said, ‘[Expletive] that. Let’s get them both.’ ”