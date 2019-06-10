TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
SEARCH
67° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

Raptors prepared for return of Warriors star Kevin Durant

Kawhi Leonard, guarding Stephen Curryin during Game 4

Kawhi Leonard, guarding Stephen Curryin during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, is best fit to guard Warriors' Kevin Durant.  Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

TORONTO – When the official word finally came down that Kevin Durant would join the Warriors lineup for the first time in more than a month in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night at Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors were more than prepared. Coach Nick Nurse said he had been devoting prep time to Durant since Game 3 when rumors of his imminent return gained more credence.

Given the Raptors' 3-1 series lead, and with fans in the arena and a throng outside in Jurassic Park poised to celebrate the first NBA title in franchise history, there was a certain air of “too little, too late” as Durant attempted to return from a serious right calf injury. But Nurse was taking nothing for granted.

“He brings everything, right? ” Nurse said of the player who was MVP in the previous two NBA Finals. “He brings an explosive transition game. He’ll race up the floor and pull up from across half court like a couple of their other guys do. They have got a package of stuff they run for him.”

Nurse noted how the Warriors like to put Durant in pick-and-roll situations with their centers and also with Steph Curry as well as isolations on the wing and then plays in the low post. He admitted Raptors star Kawhi Leonard, who probably is the best two-way player in the NBA, was the logical choice to guard Durant.

But Nurse added, “We don’t really get caught up in matchups. Once we see who is out there, each guys points to one of the guys they’re going to take and then we go from there…You want your best defenders on their best scorers as much as you can, but there is so much switching and so many coverages that it becomes more than a matchup sometimes.”

Still, the 6-7, 230-pound Leonard is a powerful defender with the exceptional strength necessary to combat Durant. “You don’t really have anybody that can look him in the eye, but at least maybe the chest up,” Nurse said. “You can’t get too small on him, or he’ll shoot over you. So, Kawhi’s one of our bigger defenders along with Pascal [Siakim] and Serge [Ibaka].”

Just as the Warriors were hoping Durant’s return might change the series, Nurse said that’s what Leonard did after the Raptors lost Game 2 at home. Nurse told his players to just win one in Oakland to regain home court advantage. With a smile, Nurse added, “And Kawhi said, ‘[Expletive] that. Let’s get them both.’ ”

Newsday columnist Greg Logan

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

David Ortiz, left, chats with Robinson Cano, right, Lennon: Ortiz shooting on minds of Yankees, Mets
Mets pitcher Anthony Kay sets during a spring LI's Kay promoted to Triple-A with Mets as next stop
Yankees first-round draft pick Anthony Volpe ponders a Yankees sign top draft choice Anthony Volpe
Mike Francesa simulcasts from the SiriusXM set at Francesa's WFAN radio show tops ratings for May
The tarp is out on the field prior Yanks-Mets postponed, doubleheader set for Tuesday
RJ Barrett answers questions from reporters after working RJ Barrett hoping Knicks draft him with third pick
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search