Khris Middleton will return to Bucks on $179 million deal, AP source says

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives during

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Detroit. Photo Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press
A person familiar with the situation says Khris Middleton plans to agree to a five-year deal worth nearly $179 million to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The fifth year is at Middleton's option, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because neither the team nor the player had revealed details publicly. ESPN first reported Middleton's plans.

Middleton was the 39th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, making the point guard's contract the largest for a second-round draft pick in NBA history, according to a Tweet by ESPN Stats & Info.

Middleton was an All-Star for the first time last season, averaging 18.3 points per game for a Milwaukee team that finished the regular season with an NBA-best 60 wins.

His deal is not quite a max; he could have commanded closer to $190 million over the five years.

