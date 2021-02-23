TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBasketball

Knicks, Nets fans return to arenas for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

Print

Knicks and Nets fans returned to Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Quershif family take a selfie outside Madison
Credit: AP/Brittainy Newman

The Quershif family take a selfie outside Madison Square Garden before an NBA game between the Knicks and Golden State in on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Fans are seen at Barclays Center before an
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Fans are seen at Barclays Center before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Former New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck,
Credit: AP/Wendell Cruz

Former Giants defensive end Justin Tuck, center left, speaks with actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, center right, before an NBA basketball game between Golden State and the Knicks on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Fans watch at court side before an NBA
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Fans watch at court side before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Fans cheer the New York Knicks coming out
Credit: AP/Wendell Cruz

Fans cheer the Knicks coming out to warm up for an NBA game against Golden State on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Fans wait for an NBA basketball game between
Credit: AP/Wendell Cruz

Fans wait for an NBA game between Golden State and the Knicks on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Fans sit in the stands before an NBA
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Fans sit in the stands before an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Fans arrive for an NBA basketball game between
Credit: AP/Wendell Cruz

Fans arrive for an NBA basketball game between Golden State and the Knicks on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Fans sit in the stands before an NBA
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Fans sit in the stands before an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Fans sit in the stands before an NBA
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Fans sit in the stands before an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Fans are seen at Barclays Center before an
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Fans are seen at Barclays Center before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

A view of Barclays Center before fans arrive
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A view of Barclays Center before fans arrive for an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings at on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

