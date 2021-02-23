Knicks and Nets fans returned to Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Quershif family take a selfie outside Madison Square Garden before an NBA game between the Knicks and Golden State in on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Fans are seen at Barclays Center before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Former Giants defensive end Justin Tuck, center left, speaks with actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, center right, before an NBA basketball game between Golden State and the Knicks on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Fans watch at court side before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Fans cheer the Knicks coming out to warm up for an NBA game against Golden State on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Fans wait for an NBA game between Golden State and the Knicks on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Fans sit in the stands before an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Fans arrive for an NBA basketball game between Golden State and the Knicks on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Fans sit in the stands before an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Fans sit in the stands before an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Fans are seen at Barclays Center before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.