Knicks fall to Embiid, Sixers despite Kanter’s 31

On paper, the Knicks had almost everything going for them – a raucous Christmas Day crowd in the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden, a Sixers team that practically limped into New York after losing nine of its last 10, and Enes Kanter, who despite entering the game being overshadowed by a certain other big man, was about to have one of the best games of his career.

And it still wasn’t enough.

Despite Kanter’s 31 points and 22 rebounds, which matched a career high, the Knicks all but gave away every chance that was lobbed at them, as they lost to Joel Embiid and the Sixers, 105-98, in the first one of the NBA’s five marquee matchups Monday. The Knicks shot an anemic 18-for-28 from the line and had attempted only eight threes by the end of the third quarter (they ended up 4-for-15). Kristaps Porzingis, in his highly anticipated duel against Embiid, missed five free throws and his pivotal fourth-quarter turnover all but sealed it for the Sixers (15-18). Porzingis had 22 points, but had a solid defensive game, with five blocks.

Embiid led the Sixers with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

The Knicks have lost their last six Christmas Day games, chosen by the NBA for their mass market appeal. What’s more, things are about to get much, much harder. Though they’ve now gone 15-6 at home, they’re a woeful 2-9 on the road, and a slate of Madison Square Garden events – the Grammy’s, along with college basketball tournaments – means the team will be leading something of a nomadic existence compared to their home-heavy schedule the first few months of the season. They play 14 of their next 17 on the road.

“It’s a challenge for the team,” coach Jeff Hornacek said. “We’ve been in and out on the road and haven’t had a lot of success. If we’re out there seven to nine days and guys can get in a groove on the road, it’s possible (to turn it around). Tim (Hardaway Jr.) will probably be back during some part of that stretch and that gives us another guy out there.”

The Knicks had small leads in the first half but spent the majority of the third quarter and beyond playing catch up. The managed to tie the game at 89 with 5:20 left in the fourth, on Porzingis’ three-point play, but the Sixers scored the next seven before Kanter’s dunk with 3:14 to go got the Knicks to within 96-91.

Embiid’s three gave the Sixers a more comfortable eight-point lead with a little more than two minutes to go. Porzingis’ turnover at midcourt, which went to Ben Simmons, who finished with a dunk, essentially finished the Knicks, who stayed eight down with a minute left.

“It’s a tough one because I really wanted to win this game,” Porzingis said. “I really want to win this game and I thought we did good defensively. I had five blocks. But offensively, we just weren’t playing at our level. We know we can play. It’s a tough one and we know we have to swallow it and keep going and have a better performance next game.”

Embiid was a game-time decision after missing six of the last eight games with an injured back, but the Sixers looked like a team reborn with him in the starting lineup. He played a team-high 34 minutes, 28 seconds, and, Hornacek said, “you really have to battle.”

“He’s a big key for them,” he said. “Against a team like that, with their front line, even (Robert) Covington at the two spot is 6-7.”

It doesn’t help that the hill only gets steeper from here.

“It’s going to be very hard to win on the road,” Kanter said. “I think we just need the same energy on the road, as obviously when we play at home, the whole crowd...they give us so much energy. We need to have the same energy on the bench on the road.”