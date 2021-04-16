The Knicks have managed to avoid the massive shutdowns that some teams have been subjected to this season from COVID-19 outbreaks. But at a critical juncture in the schedule, the Knicks lost another player Friday.

Alec Burks was ruled out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols Friday against Dallas. The Knicks did not disclose if he had tested positive for the virus. Burks played Wednesday in New Orleans, contributing 14 fourth-quarter points in a 21-point effort to help the Knicks win.

The Knicks' only players lost to COVID-19 this season came when Frank Ntilikina had to quarantine at a Miami hotel after being in close contact with someone outside the organization who tested positive, and then Derrick Rose was lost for 10 games and 25 days when he contracted the virus.

If Burks is lost for a similar period of time, the Knicks could find themselves navigating much of the regular season remaining without him. A three-week absence would mean he could be back for the final five games. Even a 10-day absence would mean he would miss six games.

Ready for any role

Taj Gibson was a last-minute addition to the starting lineup Wednesday in New Orleans when Nerlens Noel was scratched with a sore left ankle. But Gibson, who has played for Tom Thibodeau in three different stops in his career, said it didn’t bother him.

"I've been in a situation with Thibs my whole career, understanding whether I’m coming off the bench or starting, maybe not playing," Gibson said. "But whenever my number is called I’m ready to play. My teammates kind of know that about me by now and you never know, with this team or the NBA, I’m just always ready for that opportunity. But the main thing is I'm playing for my teammates and we're playing for each other and it makes my job a lot more easier."

Roster spot open

With his 10-day contract up, John Henson was not brought back for a second try. Henson did not play at all, suffering a calf strain in his first workout with the team. The Knicks are expected to add another player but likely would not bring in another big man with Norvel Pelle on a second 10-day contract. If Burks is out for a long stretch, the team could look into bringing in another backcourt option.