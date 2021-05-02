As the Knicks head toward the finish line of the regular season they are also getting closer to playing at full strength — or something close to it. The team clinched at least a spot in the play-in tournament already when the Chicago Bulls lost Saturday and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Alec Burks is with the team on the trip and joined the team for the shootaround as well as Saturday’s practice session. But Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he was still not quite ready.

"He’s getting a lot closer," Thibodeau said. "He’s still day to day. We’ve had guys in and out all season long. We’ll see where he is conditioning-wise. A guy like Alec, I think he’ll adjust really quickly."

Burks last played April 14 at New Orleans before being sidelined because o the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. He has missed eight games including Sunday at Houston.

But he’s not the only one missing who could return. Thibodeau spoke Saturday of the possibility of Mitchell Robinson getting back before the end of the season. Robinson, who has been sidelined since suffering a broken foot on March 27, has been progressing, although Thibodeau noted that he has not done any on-court workouts yet.

"I feel like that’s the goal," Immanuel Quickley said of the possibility of getting a full squad in place for the end of the regular season and the postseason. "We want to continue to get better. You can never be good enough. You just want to continue to sharpen everything. Offensively, you want to continue to just play the way we’ve been playing, sharing the ball, getting in the lane, creating for our teammates. And then defensively I think we’ve been really good — ball pressure, help-side defense, talking, trusting each other.

"And then with Alec and Mitch coming back, those are two guys, vets, that obviously know what they’re doing. Alec can score the ball in a variety of ways. Mitch is just like Nerlens [Noel], blocking shots everywhere. So we’ve got two great shot-blockers. So it’s going to be tough for teams when we get both of those guys back."