All-Star Randolph gives his image a face-lift

Zach Randolph knows exactly what the Knicks are trying to do.

"Trying to get Bron-Bron, huh," he said.

Randolph was part of the first wave of Donnie Walsh get-under-the-cap deals when he and Jamal Crawford were sent away in separate trades on Nov. 21, 2008. Walsh completed the process of clearing cap room to go after LeBron James and another superstar with his deadline-day deals Feb. 18.

Randolph, a first-time All-Star this season, returned to the Garden last night with the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 20.5 points and 11.7 rebounds - and finished with 31 points and 25 rebounds. Earlier, he said he thinks the team's all-or-nothing Summer 2010 strategy is a risky one.

"If they get LeBron, that's their ultimate goal," he said. "But if they don't get him, then I wonder . . . I don't know."

Randolph said he thinks there is a "good chance" James will leave Cleveland for Manhattan. "It's the city, playing in the Garden," he said. "It's going to be interesting, though."

Randolph is far removed from his Knicks days and far removed from being perceived as a troublemaker who puts up big numbers on bad teams. He is being hailed as a leader on the young Grizzlies, who are 30-29 after beating the Knicks, 120-109.

"I'm winning," he said. "We're winning. When I was here, I was playing good but we weren't winning. You get attention when you're winning, but if you're losing and averaging 30 points, you don't really get any attention."

Knicks coach Mike D'Antoni said he's noticed the image rehab that Randolph has undergone. He didn't think he was such a bad guy to begin with.

"Probably half of it wasn't true, but around the league, you know, we like to talk to each other and it becomes reality," D'Antoni said. "Everyone thought that was the case and it wasn't the case. That's what surprised me. When you got to know him, this is a good guy."