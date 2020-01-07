LOS ANGELES — Shortly after he held court at the Lakers’ shootaround Tuesday morning at their practice facility, word filtered out that Anthony Davis had turned down the Lakers’ offer of a four-year, $146 million contract extension.

But before the Knicks get excited about the possibility of Davis emerging in the free-agent market this summer and rewarding the Knicks’ claims of keeping their salary cap flexibility intact, Davis already tamped down those expectations.

The opportunity to sign an extension now, reported first by Yahoo Sports, pales in comparison to what Davis can get from the Lakers if he waits until free agency. This summer, the Lakers can offer him a five-year, $202 million deal, which he is likely to accept after pushing for a trade from New Orleans to the Lakers last summer.

And the Knicks, who once were on his list of potential landing places, seem to be in the rearview mirror.

“That was something I thought about in the past,” Davis said. “I’m kind of over that whole little situation — not just the Knicks, but the entire past. Really just trying to get here and just focus on everything with the Lakers.”

The Knicks could be players in free agency again with six of their seven free-agent acquisitions on expiring contracts (Julius Randle is the lone pickup with a full-guaranteed second season). But even this could change before the Feb. 6 trade deadline with the Knicks wide open to offers.

Back in uniform

Elfrid Payton flew to Los Angeles and was on hand for the Knicks’ morning shootaround, ready to play against the Lakers after missing Sunday’s game against the Clippers to be with his newborn daughter.