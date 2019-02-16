TODAY'S PAPER
Anthony Davis confirms that he's willing to be a Knick

  Anthony Davis confirmed at All-Star media day Saturday that the Knicks are on his list of preferred destinations, joining the Clippers, the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis then also then added a fifth team to the list by disputing a report that he didn't want to play for the Celtics long term.

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
        Yes, the Knicks have made the cut.

         Anthony Davis confirmed at All-Star media day Saturday that the franchise is on a previously published list of preferred destinations, joining the Clippers, the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis then also then added a fifth team to the list by disputing a report that he didn’t want to play for the Celtics long term.

        Davis, who becomes a free agent in 1920, has asked to be traded from the Pelicans.  When asked Saturday what the thought about the Knicks, he gave the team a verbal thumbs up.

          “It’s a great franchise, playing in the Garden, the City,” Davis said. “But Milwaukee is also on that list too. It doesn’t matter Big market, small market. It’s all about winning for me. It’s about what’s the best fit for me.”

           Later in the day, in an interview on NBA TV, Davis somewhat contradicted himself, indicating that he isn’t ruling anyone out.

        “All 29 teams are on my list. I don’t have a preferred destination. I just want to win. Big market, small market. I want to win. I’ve never given a destination. Anthony Davis has never given a destination where he wants to play.”

        Davis, a six-time All-Star, will become trade eligible this summer and it’s thought that the Celtics, the Knicks and the Lakers will all go after him aggressively.  

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

