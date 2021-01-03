With the clock ticking down Saturday night and the Knicks fading and facing a one-point deficit to the Indiana Pacers, who had entered the night with the best record in the Eastern Conference, coach Tom Thibodeau called for Austin Rivers to enter the game.

It might not have seemed odd for Thibodeau to reach to his bench for an answer as the game appeared to be slipping away. But that he reached for Rivers did seem odd.

Rivers still hadn’t practiced at all with his teammates. He was injured before training camp even began and as he worked his way back from a strained groin he was working on his own, spending time with trainers and finally getting action playing with assistant coaches and staff members before finally making his Knicks debut just two days before Saturday’s game.

But Rivers entered the game with the trust of his coach and delivered, helping the Knicks to a 106-102 road win over the Pacers with 15 points, including the three-point field goal that gave the Knicks the lead back less than 30 seconds after he entered the game.

"I think the experience is huge," Thibodeau said. "Again, it gives you another guy who can put the ball on the floor. he can make threes. He can play defense. So that’s the way, in general, the league is moving. I thought he made big shots and he hasn’t practiced a lot. He’ll get better and better as we go forward. He’s still working his way through the conditioning part of it."

While he had played a small part for the team through training camp and the first four games of the season, he did try to impart some semblance of leadership to one of the NBA’s youngest rosters, a roster that has known only struggles almost to a man in their professional careers. When he made his debut on New Year’s Eve in a loss in Tampa to the Toronto Raptors he took to social media afterward, ringing in the New Year sounding much like a fan as he wrote a long comment on the Knicks' Instagram page.

"Usually don’t comment on this type of stuff," he wrote. "But It’s a process. Trust us. We getting better. We have a new great coach, all new players, really young, learning to play with each other and get chemistry right still, and we still getting all the way healthy. It’s a process but I promise we getting there step by step. Just be there for us. We need y’all. Y’all apart of our success and growth too. Knicks going to be 🔥 again. But our process starting now. Happy New year. Stay safe."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was an unusual tact for any player, much less one who had only played a few minutes with his new team.

"I’ve never done that," he said after Saturday’s game. "I’ve never commented on the team page. I don’t think anybody usually does. Just because I know Knicks have great fans. And I know they’ve been waiting a long time to see progress. But we’re on the right direction . . . So I just wanted to let people know to be patient. We’re working so hard.

"Tonight’s a big win but we know we have more work to do. Every time I get in the locker room, I tell guys, we got to keep building, we got to keep building. So we’re headed in the right direction. I just wanted to let people know that we’re doing good things and just to be with us and it’s going to be fun. We have a lot of work to do, we have a lot to improve on. But I know we have great fans so I wanted to let them know we’re doing everything we can and we’re building, and we’re going to get there."