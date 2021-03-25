In his first NBA trade deadline, Knicks president Leon Rose moved around the fringes, inserting the team into a deal to continue to build up future assets while retaining the team’s flexibility.

The Knicks became part of a three-team deal, sending Austin Rivers to Oklahoma City and Iggy Brazdeikis to Philadelphia while bringing in 22-year-old wing Terrance Ferguson, French 7-footer Vincent Poirier and Philadelphia’s 2021 second-round pick. Guard George Hill was sent by the Thunder to the 76ers and Philadelphia sent center Tony Bradley to Oklahoma City as other components of the deal.

The Knicks signed Rivers as a free agent before training camp and he arrived with reassuring words about his desire to be part of a rebuild of the franchise. But an injury kept him sidelined through training camp and then after a few brief highlights he was moved out of the rotation when the Knicks traded for Derrick Rose. Rivers has not been with the Knicks since the All-Star break while on paternity leave.

In Ferguson the Knicks get an athletic young player who has yet to reach his potential while shuttling between two teams. He skipped high school to play in Australia for a year and was a first-round pick for the Thunder, spending three seasons there before he was traded to the 76ers. He started 74 games in his sophomore season, shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. But he played only 13 games for Philadelphia this season.

Poirier, who was signed to a two-year deal by Boston before last season, was moved to Oklahoma City in November and then on to Philadelphia in December in the deal with Ferguson.

An NBA source said that the team was involved in talks that could get them involved as a facilitator in a big deal, using their salary-cap space to acquire assets from cap-restricted teams.