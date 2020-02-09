ATLANTA — While there is much uncertainty surrounding the Knicks even now, a few days past the nervous trade deadline, there is one player who has no mystery about where he stands.

Bobby Portis signed a two-year deal worth $30.7 million in the summer with a one-year guarantee, was asked if he might want to find a new home after spending the first half of the season in a role far less important than he had anticipated when the Knicks courted him. But asked if he might want to seek a buyout to finish the season with a playoff contending team providing him a better audition for his next contract, Portis smiled.

“No, I’m 24 years old,” said Portis, who will actually turn 25 Monday. "There ain't no buyout . . . I need to make as much money as I can for my family, my mom, my brother. I ain’t never thought of that. Never been in my head. I don’t know who brought that up . . . came up with that. I’m 24 years old. People think I’m older than what I really am, but I’m still a young player.”

Portis split last season between Chicago and Washington, scoring a career-high 14.2 points per game. Those numbers have dipped to 9.4 this season and he has been averaging 6.6 over the last seven games in less than 20 minutes per game. He has started just four games after starting 28 last season.

Portis was one of the seven free agents signed by the Knicks in a flurry as free agency began last summer. But he was not courted with the understanding that he would be just one of four power forwards the team would bring in with Julius Randle and Marcus Morris taking the bulk of the minutes and shots.

His name came up in trade rumors this week as the team sought to conduct a makeover once again. But Portis, who is already on his third team, took it in stride.

“Just staying in the now, being myself, coming in here every day, preparing myself for a basketball game,” he said. “Obviously, each and every year if you’re not LeBron, Kevin Durant, those guys like that, your name is going to come up in a trade. It’s part of being in the league, part of being a pro, staying proactive, doing the little things that are necessary for you to get on the court. That’s the only thing you can control. You can’t control who plays but we can control our work ethic. That’s one thing I’ve got to try to control.

“I’m a big-time believer in the cream rises to the top. I’m staying ready. I never complain. I always work, even if I don’t play a lot. Come in, get conditioning in. Obviously, last year I had a career year and this year’s been up and down for me. Just staying ready. God gives his test to his greatest soldiers. The point being, I always stay in the gym, early, late, and one thing about it with basketball, you just work as hard as you can and I think everything else takes care of itself."

Despite the four-game winning streak, the Knicks brought into Atlanta Sunday night, trading away Marcus Morris did not bode well for the team’s prospects after the All-Star break. Already the team has dismissed head coach David Fizdale and team president Steve Mills and the playoffs seem an unlikely quest.

But for Portis, the departure of Morris actually could open up more opportunities, a fortuitous turn for a player who could find himself on the free-agent market again this summer. He said he remains optimistic that he will be a part of this team.

“I have to be, got to be, got to ride through it,” Portis said. “I don’t like giving up on things. I’m from the south. You start something, you finish it. That’s my slogan. Been that my whole life. Through ups and downs you ride through it. You can’t give up on something that you signed up for. I’m up for the test.

I averaged 13 my third year, 15 last year — so we’ve got the scorers in here that can score the ball, but we want to share the basketball, be a team, get our camaraderie up, just play for each other. These last four games we didn’t really care who was the leading scorer. We just wanted to win the basketball game. Every year around February or March, teams start peaking in the right direction. I feel like our team’s peaking.

“I’m just going out there staying ready,” he added. “It doesn’t matter if I play 17, 18, 28 [minutes]. Shoot the basketball when the opportunity is given to me. Just try to make plays for my teammates and just play as hard as I can. I can’t control how long I play, when I play. But I can control how hard I play, how I can impact the basketball game.”