The fans at Madison Square Garden chanted, “Bobby Portis,” and with good reason.

Coming off the bench, Portis totaled 28 points and 11 rebounds and hit two three-pointers in the final minutes as the Knicks scored the final 15 points to beat the Bulls, 105-98, on Monday night. Portis, who shot 10-for-14 from the field, continued to get chants as he dribbled out the clock, then high-fived fans. Down 18 points in the first half, the Knicks got their first victory of the season.

RJ Barrett added 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks.

Before the game it was apparent that the Knicks needed something from somewhere. Julius Randle had spent the early part of his career in a secondary role, waiting for his turn while other players drew the attention of defensive game plans. When he opted to sign on with the Knicks this summer it provided him with a payday unlike what he’d received over his first five seasons in the league and with that, came expectations, too.

The expectations came from the Knicks, who wanted him not only to be the first option on offense, but also to serve as a leader on the floor and in the locker room. It is something he hasn’t had to do since he was at the University of Kentucky and his coach, John Calipari joked with him after teams began to double and triple team him, “You got Shaq’ed.”

The results for Randle and the Knicks had not been ideal so far this season, but on this night, persistence paid off.

With less than two minutes remaining and the Knicks trailing 98-97, Randle got the ball in the lane where he’d been stripped and stopped so many times, and this time he kicked it out to Portis in the corner. Portis faked a defender flying by and drained a three-pointer for the team’s first lead of the night.

After a miss by the Bulls, Randle got the ball in the middle and this time found Portis in the opposite corner for another three-pointer, pushing the lead to five with 1:09 left. After two more Bulls missed shots, Barrett was fouled and hit two free throws for the final margin.

Without Dennis Smith Jr. who left to be with his family after the passing of his stepmother Sunday, the Knicks lost Elfrid Payton in the third quarter to a sore right hamstring. Payton had just three points and no assists and Frank Ntilikina, getting his first extended minutes of the season, was 0-for-6 shooting, scoreless with two assists.

It took some persistence to put the ball in Randle’s hands. After the team battled back from the 18-point deficit to tie the score midway through the fourth quarter, Randle had the ball in his hands under the basket. And Chicago’s Tomas Satoransky ripped it from his hands, Randle’s seventh turnover on the game. The seven turnovers gave him 18 in the last three games.

“Yeah, teams are loading up on me like crazy, trying to take away my first, second, third, everything,” Randle said before the game. “I’ve just got to relax, get my teammates involved more and let the game come to me. If they’re going to play me like that I’ve got to just accept it and let the game come.

“It’s a different situation than I’ve had. I’ve been one of these guys not too long ago, been the younger guy in the locker room. I just try to lead by example, talking a lot more than I have in the past. Eventually I’ll feel like I’m improving.[Knicks coach David Fizdale] is challenging me to rebound the ball like he knows I can. Scoring is one of the easiest things in the league. Right now I’ve just got to relax and let the game come to me, realize what teams are trying to do and just accept it.”

The Knicks won the opening tip to begin the game and the fans cheered when Randle finished the half by beating the buzzer for a hard-nosed layup. Between those two moments there was little to cheer about for the home crowd.

The first turnover came 11 seconds into the game. The Knicks then missed seven of their first eight shots, committed two straight turnovers and after a three-point field goal from Marcus Morris the Knicks missed five more shots in a row. They had 12 turnovers at the half, settling for a 52-42 deficit - a deficit that went to 11 before play began in the third quarter as Morris was assessed a technical as the teams left the floor at halftime, his third technical foul in four games.

Notes & quotes: Al Bianchi, who was Knicks general manager from 1987 to 1991 and orchestrated the trade to bring Charles Oakley to the franchise and signed John Starks, died Monday after a battle with cancer at the age of 87.