Knicks make right adjustment in beating Bulls

There were no fans allowed in at the United Center Wednesday night as the Knicks and Bulls matched up for the second time in three nights, so no chance for the local crowd to express their opinion on the return of Tom Thibodeau to the sidelines in the city.

But what there was even without the crowd was a lesson of what the Bulls once had and what they haven’t had since. Two nights after the Knicks fell to the Bulls, they faced off in the rematch and while the names on the jerseys were the same the Knicks looked like a completely different group.

The difference was that Thibodeau’s team adjusted to what the Bulls had done Monday and simply took it away. The scoring of Lauri Markkanen? Gone. The three-point barrage? Out. And the hard-working group that outhustled the Knicks? Forget it. The Knicks built a 19-point lead in the first quarter and held it in double figures much of the way until a late Bulls’ run as the Knicks held on for a 107-103 victory.

Thibodeau had bemoaned the Knicks start of the game Monday and the lackadaisical effort out of the intermission. This time the Knicks raced out to a quick lead. The thrust first came from an unlikely source as Elfrid Payton scored 10 quick points, and then from a reliable source, Julius Randle draining three straight three-point field goals in a span of 55 seconds.

"We’ve got to play 48 minutes," Thibodeau said before the game. "That’s probably the biggest thing. I thought there were stretches where we played really well. It’s a tie ball game with 55 seconds to go and we have to close the game better."

It was the starting five who did the job this time for the Knicks. Payton, who has been playing poorly — shooting just 31% and 11.1% from three over the previous five games, scored 20 points for the Knicks, including the quick 10 in the first quarter. Randle had a team-high 27 points.

But the Bulls struggled all night, shooting just 6-for-36 from beyond the arc. Zach LaVine was 0-for-7 and Markkanen, who had 30 points Monday, was 0-for-4 and scored just nine points.

Still, the Bulls made a late run after trailing by 18 with an Austin Rivers three-pointer to start the fourth quarter. Chicago brought it all the way back to three points at 99-96, after a Markkanen backdoor cut. But Denzel Valentine missed a shot in the lane and after Reggie Bullock hit an open corner three on a kick kickout from Randle.

The Knicks saw the lead slip to three again in the final seconds as a scramble of turnovers back and forth brought it to 106-103 before Immanuel Quickley converted a free throw with .8 seconds remaining.

The Knicks never surrendered the lead this time and while there were sloppy moments, they at least gave the effort that Thibodeau had been demanding. Without naming names he pointed to a lack of focus before the game.

"The big thing, and we knew it would be a challenge coming in," he said. "If you have one breakdown, one guy is slow getting back, one guy complaining to the official, whether it be frustration, thinking you got fouled, you end up giving up an open shot or a layup. And we can’t afford to do that. So we have to have discipline. There’s going to be missed calls, there will be some frustration, get back. If you have a point to make to an official, do it during a dead ball. You can’t do it while the game is going on."