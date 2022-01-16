ATLANTA — Cam Reddish had been through a whirlwind of travel and emotion, traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Knicks Thursday, flying to New York for his physicals and then almost immediately hopping on a plane back to Atlanta with the Knicks to watch his new team face his old one, all in a span of a little more than 48 hours.

And as he sat at a podium in the bowels of State Farm Arena late Saturday night following the Knicks' win over the Hawks he was asked to sum up what he had achieved in the nearly three years in Atlanta since he was drafted with the No. 10 overall pick by the Hawks.

"Not much," he said, an honest summation of the puzzling performance that had prompted the Hawks to go along with his wish to be traded. "It’s been a roller coaster. I’ve learned a lot. It’s a big learning experience and I’m ready for the next step.

"Honestly, I didn’t know what was going on. I literally woke up to it. I got to get to New York. It was overwhelming a little bit. There’s a lot going on. I think I’m here for a reason so I’m just going to take advantage of the opportunity and have fun with it."

The next step is as uncertain as the others he has taken since leaving Duke after his freshman year, along with his teammate there and now teammate in New York, RJ Barrett. The two were regarded as the two best prospects coming out of high school and they united for a season at Duke with Zion Williamson before all three became lottery picks.

But Reddish never panned out in Atlanta and on a roster crowded with talent at the wing positions he wanted a fresh start. He gets that in New York though he joins a team crowded at those spots, too. He is currently sidelined by a sprained ankle but happy to start anew.

Reddish, 22, was averaging 11.9 points for the Hawks while playing a career-low 23.4 minutes per game. His primary skill entering the NBA was his shooting and that has not translated yet, with career marks of 38.5% shooting overall and 32.9% from beyond the arc.

In Atlanta, he struggled for playing time not just with the other players but with a series of injuries that limited him through much of last season. Nevertheless, Hawks coach Nate McMillan saw potential in him, comparing him to an elite talent he’d worked with before.

"I really like Cam," McMillan said. "I’ve only been with him probably a year and a half — I came here last year as an assistant. Just seeing him and working with him the first time I saw the potential, I saw a lot of potential in Cam. He and I had many conversations of my vision of what I thought he could be. I had the opportunity to coach Paul George — same type of body, same type of game, the ability to score, be a two-way player. Those are things I always talked to him about. He has a ton of potential."

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk agreed that there is All-Star potential in Reddish and noted that he would’t be surprised if it comes — it just wasn’t going to happen in Atlanta.

"I feel like I can be a star," Reddish said. "I feel like I could be a legit star. That’s what I’m working to be. It’s pretty simple. I think I’m still on track. I’ll continue to put the work in. Like I said, no love lost. I know how it goes. But I think I’m still there for sure."

He appreciated the comparison to Paul George but had a simpler goal for himself.

"Man, I love being Cam Reddish, to be honest with you," he said. "But I do really like Paul George’s game. I do see where the similarities come from. Much respect to PG, but I love being me."