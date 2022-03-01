GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Of course, Cam Reddish can’t help but feel good when fans chant his name at Madison Square Garden.

It feels good to know he is wanted. It feels good to know that fans would like to see him out on the floor more. It feels good to be embraced the way he has been by Knicks fans since the team acquired him in a trade with Atlanta on Jan. 15.

"Yeah, I see it everywhere. I can’t not see it, but I try to stay grounded," Reddish said after practice on Tuesday when asked about the support from Knicks fans. "I appreciate all the love, I really, really do. But I’m just trying to be ready. That’s pretty much it."

What likely doesn't feel that good is Reddish doesn’t always seem to be a part of the Knicks’ plans.

In his first 34 games of the season in Atlanta, Reddish started seven games, averaged 23.4 minutes and 11.9 points. Since coming to the Knicks, he has no starts, four DNPs, is averaging 12.5 minutes and 5.4 points in 11 games.

"I’ve just been in the gym. I think the rest will handle itself," Reddish said. "I’m not too worried about my minutes at this moment. I know what I’m capable of doing on the floor, so when that time comes I just want to be ready. I’m not stressed out over the minutes at this moment."

There has been a bit of an upward trend as Reddish has played 13 or more minutes in seven of the Knicks' last eight games.

"I like the way he played in our last game," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He gave us good activity. So, I think he’s starting to get a little more comfortable. He’s really working well. He comes in every day. And so I think he is starting to get a good feel for it."

RJ Barrett, who was Reddish’s teammate at Duke, likes what he’s seen from him lately.

"He’s been playing well, playing well. He’s obviously super talented, we knew that coming in," Barrett said. "I think for the most part, whenever he’s on the floor, he’s going to do well. He’s tall, athletic, can shoot, plays defense . . . he gets a lot of steals and stuff. He’s been bringing energy off the bench so I think he’s been playing very well."

Reddish said he sees the Knicks' final 21 games as an important opportunity to show what he can do. He said he would like to be a part of the Knicks' future.

"Yeah, I think I can do it all," he said. "So yes. But I don’t know about the plans of everyone else. I’m just focused on being in the gym."

Notes & quotes: Thibodeau said there could be an update on Derrick Rose in 7-10 days. Rose remains sidelined following a procedure to address a skin infection on his ankle, which was surgically repaired in late December . . . Nerlens Noel (plantar fasciitis) participated in parts of practice but it doesn’t appear likely that he will play Wednesday in Philadelphia.