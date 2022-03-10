MEMPHIS — Cam Reddish had finally found a place on the Knicks, steadily gaining minutes and spurring a young, fast-paced bench unit, scoring 17 points Sunday to help kick-start the Knicks' three-game winning streak.

But as suddenly as it came, it also came to an end. Reddish was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an injury to the AC joint of his right shoulder suffered Monday In Sacramento.

Reddish was injured as he tumbled over Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell, falling hard to the floor as he tried to block a fast-break layup in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. He was helped off the court and as the Knicks continued on to Dallas he returned to New York to be examined by team doctors, who ruled him out for the rest of the season, which is down to 16 games.

The timing of the injury spoils any opportunity for the Knicks to get a further look at him this season. The opportunity to have him on their roster was the impetus for the trade that brought him from Atlanta to New York. ESPN reported that Reddish is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, which will take him past the end of the regular season, but the team believes he will be able to work through the summer.

With his injury, the Knicks still don’t have an answer to the value of the trade that sent Kevin Knox and a first-round draft pick to the Hawks. In the 30 games since the trade Reddish has appeared in 15, averaging 14.3 minutes. The numbers have not been anything that would make the Knicks feel confident in the remaining year of his rookie contract — 6.1 points on 41.5% shooting and 25.8% from beyond the arc.

There have been flashes of athleticism but also lapses that have confounded his coaches since his one season at Duke. He entered college on equal footing with RJ Barrett, but while teammates Zion Williamson went No. 1 overall and Barrett to the Knicks at No. 3 in the 2019 NBA Draft, Reddish went No. 10 to Atlanta and never found a consistent role.

Reddish heard his name floated in trade talk again at the Feb.10 deadline but shrugged it off.

"I learned that a few weeks go," he said after the deadline passed. "Nothing’s going to faze me. It is what it is. I’m ready for pretty much anything. I’m here in New York, happy to be here and hoping to get some more runs."

With the Knicks he seemed to find a place as they began to experiment with their younger players. With rookie Quentin Grimes injured and Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker and Obi Toppin out coach Tom Thibodeau had little choice but to insert Reddish into a larger role. In his last two games he paired with Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and rookies Miles McBride and Jericho Sims to provide an athletic group that sped up the offense and pressured on defense.

"We’re just getting stops and running," Barrett said of that group. "We’re not really running a whole lot of offense. Just play hard and it was fun to play like that. I was really happy. Especially Deuce and Cam and Quick, they played really well.. The contribution from those guys were great."