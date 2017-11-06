Kristaps Porzingis had a game to remember Sunday night, scoring a career-high 40 points in the Knicks’ victory over the Pacers.

His friend and mentor, Carmelo Anthony? Not so much.

Anthony, whom the Knicks traded to Oklahoma City in September, was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul in the third quarter of the Thunder’s 103-99 loss to the Trail Blazers in Portland.

Driving to the basket for a layup, Anthony elbowed the chin of Jusuf Nurkic, who collapsed and lay on the floor for more than a minute. Initially, Nurkic was called for the foul, but after a video review, Anthony was hit with a flagrant-2.

The call baffled Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan. “I’ve never seen, in the history of the game, a guy gets an ‘and-1’ play and then get ejected from the game,” he said.

Crew chief Rodney Mott explained why Anthony’s foul was a flagrant-2 and not a common foul. “We deemed that the contact was excessive and that it was not a natural basketball move where he seeks out Nurkic, hits him in the face with an elbow and goes back to the basket,” Mott told a pool reporter.

Anthony, who entered the night averaging 21.3 points per game, had 15 points and six rebounds.

Nurkic finished with 25 points and eight rebounds.