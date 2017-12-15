Carmelo Anthony’s return to MSG bringing in big money on secondary ticket market
Carmelo Anthony’s one trip to Madison Square Garden this season with the Thunder on Saturday is commanding sky-high prices on the ticket resale market.
According to TicketIQ.com, the average asking price as of Friday morning was $590, the Knicks’ second most expensive ticket this season on the secondary market, behind only the Warriors’ visit in February, at $704.
The least expensive ticket for Saturday’s game as of Friday morning was $198.
This is the most expensive Knicks-Thunder game since the team moved to Oklahoma City.
It is the most expensive “return game” ticket featuring a former star that TicketIQ has tracked this decade, surpassing the $426 for Kevin Durant’s first trip to Oklahoma City as a Warrior.