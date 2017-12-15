Carmelo Anthony’s one trip to Madison Square Garden this season with the Thunder on Saturday is commanding sky-high prices on the ticket resale market.

According to TicketIQ.com, the average asking price as of Friday morning was $590, the Knicks’ second most expensive ticket this season on the secondary market, behind only the Warriors’ visit in February, at $704.

The least expensive ticket for Saturday’s game as of Friday morning was $198.

This is the most expensive Knicks-Thunder game since the team moved to Oklahoma City.

It is the most expensive “return game” ticket featuring a former star that TicketIQ has tracked this decade, surpassing the $426 for Kevin Durant’s first trip to Oklahoma City as a Warrior.