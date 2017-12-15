TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 28° Good Morning
Overcast 28° Good Morning
SportsBasketballKnicks

Carmelo Anthony’s return to MSG bringing in big money on secondary ticket market

Carmelo Anthony of the Oklahoma City Thunder against

Carmelo Anthony of the Oklahoma City Thunder against the host San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Carmelo Anthony’s one trip to Madison Square Garden this season with the Thunder on Saturday is commanding sky-high prices on the ticket resale market.

According to TicketIQ.com, the average asking price as of Friday morning was $590, the Knicks’ second most expensive ticket this season on the secondary market, behind only the Warriors’ visit in February, at $704.

The least expensive ticket for Saturday’s game as of Friday morning was $198.

This is the most expensive Knicks-Thunder game since the team moved to Oklahoma City.

It is the most expensive “return game” ticket featuring a former star that TicketIQ has tracked this decade, surpassing the $426 for Kevin Durant’s first trip to Oklahoma City as a Warrior.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

WFAN Radio host Mike Francesa at the fourth annual Francesa weighs in on his replacements
Mike Francesa's 'A Night to Remember
Mike Francesa helped revolutionized sports talk radio at Numbah One: Francesa's final year on WFAN
On Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, Mike Francesa welcomed Francesa has over 80 guests on penultimate show
Caris LeVert of the Nets takes a shot LeVert making big strides in second year with Nets
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is defended by Nets Barker: Is durability Porzingis’ biggest issue?