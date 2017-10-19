OKLAHOMA CITY — Carmelo Anthony tried grooming Kristaps Porzingis the past two years, knowing that he someday would replace him as the Knicks’ franchise player. Now that he has, Anthony called it “a big, big year” for Porzingis and had some advice.

“You’re there. You’re the unicorn. You’ve got to embrace it,” said Anthony, now a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. “You’ve got to understand what it’s about, what’s going to happen, whether good or bad, and be ready for it.”

Porzingis’ debut as “The Man” came in Thursday night’s regular-season opener against Anthony and Oklahoma City. He had 31 points and 12 rebounds in the Knicks’ 105-84 loss.

The 7-3 Porzingis is only 22 and has never been an All-Star or played a full NBA season. Filling Anthony’s shoes is a tough task, but he believes he’s ready. “I never doubt myself,” he said. “I never feel like I’m not ready for something, even if it’s the most difficult challenge in my life . . . I’m never too afraid of a situation.

“I’m here now. I had a great experience watching Melo, how he does stuff on and off the court. I think that’s what I’m going to use to go forward.”

Porzingis told “The Players’ Tribune” that his three individual goals this season are to be an All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

He has averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, but he missed 26 games overall the previous two seasons. The person who garnered most of the attention from the defense and the media said we’ll all find out if Porzingis is ready for the big responsibility.

“We shall see,” Anthony said. “This is a big, big year for him. Even last year and the year before, he had pieces, a couple pieces around that can kind of shelter him a little bit. Even when things weren’t going good for him, I would always take the blame and take the pressure off of him. Now he almost is, I don’t want to say forced to take on that role, but it’s there. He has to take on that role. He has to embrace that role. He has to be ready for what’s in front of him.”

n Noah with Knicks

Though Joakim Noah is suspended for 12 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, he’s still traveling with the Knicks. Coach Jeff Hornacek wants him at shootarounds and practices to see and learn whatever new plays he adds. Noah can’t be in the arena for games while suspended, though. “He’s part of the team,” Hornacek said, “so we want him here as much as we can.”

n Beasley hurts ankle

Michael Beasley played only 36 seconds in his Knicks debut. He made his first shot but then came down on Russell Westbrook’s foot and left the game with a sore left ankle. X-rays were negative.