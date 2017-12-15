PHILADELPHIA — Carmelo Anthony probably wishes the Thunder were at or near the top of the Western Conference instead of hovering around .500 when he makes his Madison Square Garden return Saturday night.

But Anthony was looking forward to playing on the floor he called home for six-plus seasons regardless.

“I’m excited to go back and play in the Garden,” Anthony told Oklahoma City reporters Wednesday. “Play in front of those fans. Play in front of my family, my friends. But at the end of the day, it’s business to me. But I’d be lying if I said I’m not ecstatic to be going back and playing there.

“I got a different feeling with New York. A different relationship, different bond with the city, with the fans, with the people. It’s a little bit special for me”

Anthony was traded two days before training camp opened for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and the Bulls’ second-round pick. He has one final tune-up before what likely will be an emotional game for him.

The Thunder face the Sixers on Friday night. Anthony exchanged pleasantries with familiar faces at the morning shootaround, but he chose not to speak to reporters about his Garden return until after the game.

Earlier in the week, after Thunder teammate Paul George returned to Indiana for the first time, Anthony couldn’t say what kind of reaction he would get or how he would feel Saturday night.

“I don’t know until I actually get there on the court, feel the reaction, be in that atmosphere, be in that environment,” he said. “If I sit here and say, it’s going to feel the same kind of way, right now, I’d be lying to you. I really don’t know, what it’s going to feel like, what it’s going to be like. I’m just looking forward to that.”

It’s been a rough start for Anthony and the Thunder. Surprisingly, the Knicks (15-13) will have a better record when they meet Saturday. Oklahoma City took a 13-14 record into Friday’s game.

It could be age — Anthony is 33 — or not being the focal point of the offense for the first time, but his production has fallen off this season.

Anthony went into the game averaging 17.7 points, over 32.8 minutes, and was shooting 40 percent from the field. All are career-lows. He averaged 24.7 points and shot 44.3 percent in his 6 ½ seasons with the Knicks.

When he agreed to waive his no-trade clause to join league MVP Russell Westbrook and George, most believed the Thunder formed a super team that could challenge the Warriors in the West. But it hasn’t worked out that way yet.

All three players are used to having the ball in their hands, and they’ve been adjusting to that — not as quickly as many expected. But Thunder coach Billy Donovan, who is from Rockville Centre, has confidence the three stars will click because they really want it to work.

“They’re willing to sacrifice and they know that they have to change,” Donovan said Friday. “I think that change sometimes is difficult. It’s challenging. It’s new. It’s not easy. But I think for the way we need to play to maximize our team they have to move the ball, share the ball and it’s been a little bit different for most of these guys.

“With it being something new, I really respect and admire their willingness to work through something that they really maybe have never done before in their careers. That takes some time, but their unselfishness and the way they’re trying to work together to me I couldn’t be any more pleased and happy with that.”

It’s been reunion week for the Thunder. George was showered with boos throughout his Indiana return Wednesday that ended with a Thunder victory. George asked for a trade though, Anthony didn’t. But former Knicks president Phil Jackson essentially pushed Anthony out.

Anthony, who forced a trade to the Knicks in 2011, always said he wanted to end his career with them. But that changed last year after Jackson took shots at Anthony in the media and on Twitter. Now Anthony prepares for his New York return. His teammates said they have his back.

“We’ll all be there for Melo,” George said. “The same way Melo was there for me the other night. He hasn’t asked for any advice. He knows what level he needs to be at. He knows what kind of environment it will be.”