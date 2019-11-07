TODAY'S PAPER
Former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony still wants to play basketball 'two-thousand percent'

Carmelo Anthony waves to the crowd during the

Carmelo Anthony waves to the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Syracuse and Virginia in Syracuse, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.  Credit: AP/Nick Lisi

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Carmelo Anthony is 35, and a man without an NBA team, but he still wants to play basketball.

“Two thousand percent,” he said on Thursday night. “Make that the headline.”

Anthony was in Manhattan to be honored at the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter’s Lou Gehrig Sports Award Benefit and stopped very briefly to speak to reporters.

Regarding his free agent status, the 10-time All-Star and former Knick said, “I don’t really want to get into all that. I’m surprised, of course. But it is what it is at this point, though.

“I’m sitting back waiting to see what happens, spending time with the family right now, and that’s all I can focus on, and other things I have going on.”

Asked whether he still wants to play, he gave his “2,000 percent” answer before being led away to the event by an associate.

Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011-17, then for the Thunder in 2017-18 and the Rockets last season.

He played in only 10 games and eventually was traded to the Bulls, who waived him shortly thereafter.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

