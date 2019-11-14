Carmelo Anthony is blazing a comeback trail.

According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Thursday night, the former Knicks star is going to sign a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland, 4-8 and third from the bottom in the Western Conference standings, is hoping the 35-year-old scorer could give the team a boost.

Anthony played in just 10 games with the Rockets last season before they released him. He averaged 13.4 points in 29.4 minutes per game.

In an interview on ESPN's "First Take" in August, Anthony expressed his desire to return to the NBA and also discussed why he hadn't gotten another shot. “Out of 30 teams, you mean to tell me I can’t make a 15-man roster?” he said. “That’s why I’m saying I look in a broader perspective. That’s when it becomes bigger than basketball to me. It becomes politics. At one point, I was saying I don’t want to deal with the politics of the game.”

Anthony averaged 24.7 points over 412 games and seven seasons with the Knicks, who traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder before the start of the 2017-18 season. He played one full season with OKC, averaging 16.2 points.