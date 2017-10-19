OKLAHOMA CITY — Carmelo Anthony warmed up wearing his now-trademark hoodie over his head, and was greeted with a thunderous ovation when he was introduced to his new fans. He hugged some of his old teammates, including Kristaps Porzingis, and then tried to shoot the Knicks out of the game quickly.

Anthony was probably a little too hyped and had trouble getting going. He helped keep the Knicks in the game by missing five consecutive shots after making his first — a three-pointer for the first points of the game.

But there was little doubt that Anthony would get his points, and that the Knicks would be unable to keep the Thunder weapons down long enough to pull off the upset in their regular-season opener. The Knicks hung in for most of the first half, but were beaten handily, 105-84, Thursday night.

A 31-11 Thunder run spanning the second and third quarters had the Knicks facing a 20-point deficit with 3:23 left in the third.

With Porzingis matched up with him for most of the night, Anthony shot 8-for-20 and scored 22 points with two blocks and two steals in his Thunder debut.

Paul George scored 28 in his first game with the Thunder. Reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double last season, picked up right where he left off, finishing with 21 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds.

Porzingis, Anthony’s replacement as the Knicks’ franchise player, had a strong game with 31 points and 12 rebounds and rejected an Anthony layup. Starting center Enes Kanter added 10 points. No other Knick scored in double-figures.

It wasn’t a good night for the other Knicks that the team has stated it is building around.

Tim Hardaway, who signed a four-year, $71 million contract, shot 3-for-10 with eight points. Willy Hernangomez didn’t play until garbage time, and Jeff Hornacek used 10 players before calling on rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina. He had a rough NBA debut. He was 0-for-2, and air-balled his two shot attempts, with a turnover and an assist.

On Wednesday, Anthony said he felt he “was stabbed in the back” by former president Phil Jackson and “pushed out.” Hours before the game, Anthony tweeted a picture of himself in a Thunder uniform with a rap lyric, “You Watched Me Walk Through Hell, Now Watch Me Walk Up Out It.”

Anthony, whose wife, Lala, and son were sitting courtside, probably wishes he had a better shooting game. But his team got the win in a game he was looking forward to so he could “close that chapter” of his career.

Anthony was traded to the Thunder just before the start of training camp for Kanter, Doug McDermott and the Bulls’ second-round pick next year. Anthony waived his no-trade clause and 15 percent trade kicker to get out of New York and play for a contender.

The Knicks are now rebuilding with Porzingis the central figure of that effort. He learned quickly what life without Melo is like. Porzingis faced double-teams throughout the game and was triple-teamed in the first quarter. He threw the ball away. But he got more comfortable as the game went on.

“I think we’re going to realize that as we go forward, how much pressure he took off of everybody and how valuable a player like that actually is,” Porzingis said. “He just draws so much attention. We’re going, and myself also I’m going to feel it as the season goes on.

“Right now I’m just going to play my game really and not try to force things, play my game and that’s it.”

Porzingis did that, as he helped keep the Knicks close in the first half with 19 points. A Porzingis putback with 2:43 left tied the score at42. But the Thunder ended the half on an 11-0 run to go up 53-42 at the break.

The first half ended with the Thunder converting a Hardaway turnover into a George dunk at the buzzer. But Hornacek was furious no foul was called when the ball was stolen and he rushed the court to argue. Hornacek was whistled for a technical and could have picked up a second but two assistants restrained him.

The Knicks played a solid first half, but the Thunder had too much firepower. George, Anthony and Westbrook combined to outscore the Knicks 44-42 in the first half. Anthony was just 5-for-13 with 15 points.

The Thunder opened the second half on a 9-2 run to extend the lead to 62-44. Anthony had two baskets in the run. The Knicks answered with eight consecutive points. But the Thunder quickly turned a 10-point lead to 20.

The Knicks went 4:52 without a field goal and were outscored 13-3 in that time. Anthony missed his final three shots of the third. But the Thunder still led 79-59 after Jerami Grant converted an Anthony miss and scored at the buzzer.