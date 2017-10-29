CLEVELAND — Derrick Rose said he wanted to come back to the Knicks, and he would have listened if they had called him.

Former Knicks president Phil Jackson wanted to bring Rose back, but when he was fired the team went in another direction. LeBron James helped recruit Rose to Cleveland, where he signed for the veterans minimum of one-year, $2.1 million.

“We didn’t hear anything,” Rose said before facing the Knicks Sunday. “With us not hearing anything we knew that they were probably looking somewhere else, and they drafted a point guard. Both sides were on two different pages.”

Rose, who returned to the Cavaliers starting lineup after missing four games with an ankle injury, made it sound as if Jackson not being there made the Knicks more enticing. Rose, one of the best pick-and-roll players in the league, wasn’t a fan of the triangle offense.

“I would have loved coming back,” Rose said. “I loved playing there, even though we lost. The city itself, the fans, everything about it. They made changes, Phil being gone. Of course I would have loved to be a part of it, but that’s the past.

“At least I would have heard them out. They didn’t say anything. I understand it’s a business. They’re looking in another direction. As a man and as a player, I have to respect that . . . They’ll be able to see me shine here.”

Rose averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games with the Knicks last season. But he needed season-ending knee surgery and caused a major distraction in January when he went AWOL on the day of a game. Rose flew home to Chicago and was back with the team the following day.

The former MVP has said he has “more freedom” playing with the Cavaliers, but he said he didn’t blame Jackson for wanting the Knicks to run the triangle.

“He wasn’t doing it intentionally to harm me,” Rose said. “He was just doing what he thought was best for the team. As a player, I have to respect that. I think that’s what the coaching staff did last year was respect his perspective and his decisions to wanting them to play the triangle.”