This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 64° Good Evening
Overcast 64° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Derrick Rose ‘would have loved coming back’ to Knicks

The Cavs guard said he knew the Knicks were looking in a different direction when they didn’t call him.

The Cavaliers' Derrick Rose drives to the basket

The Cavaliers' Derrick Rose drives to the basket against the Knicks' Jarrett Jack on Oct. 29, 2017, in Cleveland. Photo Credit: AP / Tony Dejak

By Al Iannazzone  al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

CLEVELAND — Derrick Rose said he wanted to come back to the Knicks, and he would have listened if they had called him.

Former Knicks president Phil Jackson wanted to bring Rose back, but when he was fired the team went in another direction. LeBron James helped recruit Rose to Cleveland, where he signed for the veterans minimum of one-year, $2.1 million.

“We didn’t hear anything,” Rose said before facing the Knicks Sunday. “With us not hearing anything we knew that they were probably looking somewhere else, and they drafted a point guard. Both sides were on two different pages.”

Rose, who returned to the Cavaliers starting lineup after missing four games with an ankle injury, made it sound as if Jackson not being there made the Knicks more enticing. Rose, one of the best pick-and-roll players in the league, wasn’t a fan of the triangle offense.

“I would have loved coming back,” Rose said. “I loved playing there, even though we lost. The city itself, the fans, everything about it. They made changes, Phil being gone. Of course I would have loved to be a part of it, but that’s the past.

“At least I would have heard them out. They didn’t say anything. I understand it’s a business. They’re looking in another direction. As a man and as a player, I have to respect that . . . They’ll be able to see me shine here.”

Rose averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games with the Knicks last season. But he needed season-ending knee surgery and caused a major distraction in January when he went AWOL on the day of a game. Rose flew home to Chicago and was back with the team the following day.

The former MVP has said he has “more freedom” playing with the Cavaliers, but he said he didn’t blame Jackson for wanting the Knicks to run the triangle.

“He wasn’t doing it intentionally to harm me,” Rose said. “He was just doing what he thought was best for the team. As a player, I have to respect that. I think that’s what the coaching staff did last year was respect his perspective and his decisions to wanting them to play the triangle.”

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets reacts late in Nets fall to Nuggets for first home loss
Matt Forte of the Jets runs the ball Glauber: Forte calls out Morton for lack of carries
Members of the Houston Texans kneel during the Jets players react to Bob McNair’s comments
DeMarre Carroll of the Brooklyn Nets in the first Nets’ Acy, Carroll miss game with injuries
Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson runs after a Career game for Jets receiver Anderson
Kony Ealy and Leonard Williams of the Jets look on Jets Q&A: Rain reigns for Jets and Falcons