LeBron James wore black sneakers that read “I’M KING” on the back of them. Then he again made the Garden his Kingdom.

On Fan Appreciation Night at MSG on Monday, James drew the loudest cheers before the game and elicited the loudest reactions during it. He had a rousing dunk that Michael Beasley waved at as he flew by and made some gorgeous feeds for layups.

The undermanned Knicks fell to Cleveland, 123-109, in their last home game of the season. Only one game remains in their sorry season — Wednesday in Cleveland in what could be Jeff Hornacek’s last game as their coach.

The Knicks (28-53) are tied with the Nets for the NBA’s eighth-worst record. If they end the season tied, a coin flip will determine who has extra combinations in the lottery, but the Nets’ pick is going to Cleveland.

Beasley had 20 points and rookie Frank Ntilikina added a career-high 17 for the Knicks, who were without Enes Kanter and Tim Hardaway Jr. because of injuries. Kevin Love scored 28 points and James had 26 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for the Cavs.

His sneakers — which featured one word on each foot — likely were directed at Kanter.

After the Knicks lost to Cleveland here in November, Kanter, who got in James’ face during the game, said, “What do you call yourself, King, Queen, Princess, whatever you are.” James gave Kanter his answer.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

James called himself the King of New York in an Instagram post after that game. Kanter responded by saying that moniker belongs to Kristaps Porzingis.

A few days ago, a billboard appeared outside of MSG, challenging James to sign with the Knicks in free agency this summer. “King of NY? Prove it,” it read.

“I heard about it,” James said. “Same reaction that I had to every last one of them this year: I think it’s very humbling that cities and organizations want me to play for them. Especially at this point and juncture of my career. So that’s it.”

Recruiting billboards also were put up in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. July 1 is a long time from now, though, and James remains focused on the Cavaliers and trying to reach his eighth straight NBA Finals.

It’s been a trying season for the Cavaliers, by James’ standards, but it’s nothing compared to the Knicks. They’re not in the playoffs for the fifth straight season and have lost at least 50 games for the last four years.

Former Knicks president Phil Jackson was responsible for three of them, and his fingerprints were on this team, too. James has enjoyed tormenting Jackson, who referred to his business associates as his “posse,” but he said he has no opinion about the new management team of president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry.

“I have no idea,” he said. “Have you seen what’s been going on with us this year? You think I got time to worry about what’s going on here? No. I have no idea.”

James gave a positive review of Ntilikina on Monday after creating a little controversy involving the unsuspecting rookie earlier in the season.

When James was asked what he thought of Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr., he said, “He should have been a Knick.” He later said that shot was directed at Jackson for not taking Smith, not at Ntilikina.

In the November game at the Garden, Kanter got in James’ face after Ntilikina pushed James when he wouldn’t get out of his way so he could inbound the ball.

But on Monday, James said of Ntilikina, “I think he knows how to play the game. That’s the best thing, first of all. He’s a very cerebral basketball player. I think defensively he’s more advanced than offensively, but I think he’s getting better and better offensively as he’s gotten more opportunity and played more games.”

Notes & quotes: Hornacek said Hardaway and Kanter “most likely” won’t play in Wednesday’s season finale in Cleveland. Emmanuel Mudiay (concussion) remains out and seems unlikely to play . . . Masters champion Patrick Reed sat at courtside.