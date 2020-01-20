CLEVELAND — On the streets and sidewalks outside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse fans heading to the game were slipping and sliding on the ice and slush. And for much of the night inside the arena the game looked very much the same.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers pitted two of the worst teams in the NBA this season. But after a sluggish first half the Knicks clamped down in the second half and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 106-86 win over the Cavaliers.

It marked just the second win in the last 10 games for the Knicks, but put the brakes on their three-game losing streak while stretching Cleveland’s to five straight. The two teams are now tied in the standings at 12-32 — with the Warriors and Hawks behind them in the race for Ping-Pong balls in the NBA Draft Lottery.

Even if it pushed them into a tie in the standings and the risk of losing Ping-Pong balls, this win did serve as another chance to avenge the embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in the 10th game of the season that led to the impromptu new conference by team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry. The Knicks beat them eight days later and now have won two of three this season against Cleveland.

Even as the Knicks pulled ahead in the second half and methodically stretched the lead there were air balls and bricks thrown up and turnovers sprinkled in. But defensively the Knicks were able to put the brakes on the Cavaliers, limiting them to 14 points in the third quarter as they turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 79-64 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Cavs converted just 13 of 48 shots in the second half.

"We protected the paint,” Marcus Morris said. “I thought first half, we played really well. We just gave up too many offensive rebounds. It was a carryover from last game. I thought we defended the 76ers really well. It was a carry over. We’re getting better. We’re coming together. We’ve just got to get better on the glass, continue to rebound so once we get it we can go.”

“When we’re going those stretches and getting a bunch of stops, we feed off of that,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “Our defense winds up being solid. When it’s trading baskets, when we can get two, three stops that leads to two, three more, I thought that was the difference tonight. We put together consecutive stops and we were able to rebound it in the second half. That gave us a chance.”

The Knicks survived a brief scare in the third quarter when Morris hit a three-pointer, but came down on Kevin Love’s foot, turning his right ankle. Morris, who had missed five straight games with a sore neck before returning for the previous two games, stayed down on the floor for a few minutes, grasping at his ankle. But he got up and after the officials reviewed the play and assessed a Flagrant 1 foul to Love for coming under Morris’ landing spot, stayed in the game. He went to the locker room later in the quarter to have his ankle retaped and returned to the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Just a twist,” Morris said. “I’ll have it reevaluated tomorrow. Can’t say as of now [if I can play Wednesday]. It’s pretty sore. Like I said, we’re going to re-evaluate it tomorrow. Obviously everyone saw I twisted it. Just see how I feel and go from there."

The Knicks need Morris now for his play on the floor, but also can’t afford for him to get injured with the February 6 trade deadline only weeks away and teams showing interest in him the and the bonus of an expiring contract.

Morris and Julius Randle led the Knicks with 19 points each. Damyean Dotson added 12 points off the bench, including eight in the decisive third quarter. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 17 points and Tristan Thompson added 13 with 22 rebounds.