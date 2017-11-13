LeBron James and Cavs ride NYC subway from practice

When in New York, do as the locals do.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers rode the C train ahead of Monday night’s game against the Knicks, documenting their trip via video on Bleacher Report’s “Uninterrupted.” For James and his teammates, taking to the subway was simple math.

“On our way from shootaround, decided to take a different transportation this time,” the 13-time NBA All Star said to the camera, asking teammate Kyle Korver for travel times as they rode from their morning practice back to their hotel.

“We had two options: a 45-minute bus ride, or six-minute train ride,” Korver said, attesting to the remarkable amount of traffic in the city.

At least one Monday morning commuter seemed unamused by the stunt. At one point in the video, James turns the camera to the stranger sitting next to him, who, in true New York fashion, throws his hand in front and says, “Can you not?” to the delight of James and his teammates.

The NBA’s twitter account posted another video of the team — decked out in Cavs sweats — heading down into Penn Station to catch their train. It appeared to be James’ first time on the subway.

“This is my second time — but this is my first time getting on in New York. I got on in Philly before but not here in New York,” James said. “As long as I’m getting on the right damn train that’s all I care about.”

The MTA’s official Twitter account weighed in, letting the three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP know where the transit agency’s allegiances lie.

“Thanks so much for taking the subway LeBron, but the King of this town is @kporzee and we’re riding with the Knicks tonight. #KnicksTape,” the MTA tweeted, referring to Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis.