TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
31° Good Morning
SportsBasketballKnicks

Celebrities at Knicks games 2018-19

Print

Whether at home at Madison Square Garden or on the road, see which celebrities have come out to watch the Knicks during the 2018-19 NBA season.

Actor Rami Malek, right, and film director Spike
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Actor Rami Malek, right, and film director Spike Lee attend a game between the Knicks and Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 20.

Actress Sophie Skelton attends a game between the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Actress Sophie Skelton attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

Evan Engram of the New York Giants attends
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Evan Engram of the New York Giants attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

Actor Justin Long attends a game between the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Actor Justin Long attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

DJ Khaled, left, sits courtside at an NBA
Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

DJ Khaled, left, sits courtside at an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Miami.

Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino, right, sits
Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino, right, sits courtside at an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Miami.

Aaron Judge attends a game between the New
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Judge attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

NY Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh McCown
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

NY Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh McCown attend a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Radio personality Howard Stern attends a game between
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Radio personality Howard Stern attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

Didi Gregorius of the Yankees attends a game
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Didi Gregorius of the Yankees attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

Howard Stern and wife Beth Ostrosky attend a
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Howard Stern and wife Beth Ostrosky attend a game between the Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

New York Sports

The Nets' D'Angelo Russell shoots over the Heat's Nets warm up in fourth to down Heat
The Knicks' Tim Hardaway Jr. looks on in Knicks fade late vs. Blazers, lose sixth in a row 
St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds makes a shot Ponds scores 35, leads St. John's to OT win over VCU
The Knicks' Enes Kanter dribbles the ball during Barker: Unhappy Kanter gets a chance to start
James Paxton pitches against the A's at Safeco New Yankees pitcher Paxton thinks he's ready for NY
The Nets' D'Angelo Russell controls the ball during Russell has more ballhandling responsibility