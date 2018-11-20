Whether at home at Madison Square Garden or on the road, see which celebrities have come out to watch the Knicks during the 2018-19 NBA season.

Actor Rami Malek, right, and film director Spike Lee attend a game between the Knicks and Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 20.

Actress Sophie Skelton attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

Evan Engram of the New York Giants attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

Actor Justin Long attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

DJ Khaled, left, sits courtside at an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Miami.

Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino, right, sits courtside at an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Miami.

Aaron Judge attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

NY Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh McCown attend a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Radio personality Howard Stern attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

Didi Gregorius of the Yankees attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.