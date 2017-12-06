Whether at home at Madison Square Garden or on the road, see which celebrities have come out to watch the Knicks during the 2017-18 NBA season.

"Stranger Things" actor Caleb McLaughlin attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

New York Rangers players from left Mats Zuccarello, Ryan McDonagh, Kevin Hayes, Henrik Lundqvist and Pavel Buchnevich watch the game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 13, 2017.

Actress Ellen Pompeo watches an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Actor Liev Schreiber attends an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Rapper Logic watches the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings play during their game at Madison Square Garden on Nov 11, 2017.

Actor Dustin Hoffman attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Kal Penn attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 20, 2017.

Comedian Tracy Morgan watches an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Actor and comedian Michael Che attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27, 2017.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a preseason game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.