TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 39° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 39° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Celebrities at Knicks games

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Whether at home at Madison Square Garden or on the road, see which celebrities have come out to watch the Knicks during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

"Stranger Things" actor Caleb McLaughlin attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

New York Rangers players from left Mats Zuccarello,
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

New York Rangers players from left Mats Zuccarello, Ryan McDonagh, Kevin Hayes, Henrik Lundqvist and Pavel Buchnevich watch the game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 13, 2017.

Actress Ellen Pompeo watches an NBA basketball game
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Actress Ellen Pompeo watches an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Actor Liev Schreiber attends an NBA basketball game
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Actor Liev Schreiber attends an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Rapper Logic watches the New York Knicks and
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

Rapper Logic watches the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings play during their game at Madison Square Garden on Nov 11, 2017.

Actor Dustin Hoffman attends a game between the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Actor Dustin Hoffman attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Kal Penn attends the game between the New
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

Kal Penn attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 20, 2017.

Comedian Tracy Morgan watches an NBA basketball game
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Comedian Tracy Morgan watches an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Actor and comedian Michael Che attends the game
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

Actor and comedian Michael Che attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27, 2017.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a preseason game between
Photo Credit: Photo/video by Alan J Schaefer / Alan J Schaefer

Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a preseason game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway attends a
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Spike Lee attends the game attends a game
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Spike Lee attends the game attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5, 2017.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Jalen Ray of Hofstra dribbles the ball during Ray’s late three caps Hofstra’s rally over Monmouth
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks reacts after a dunk Porzingis returns, Lee gets hot in Knicks’ win
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks looks on Porzingis on Hardaway’s injury: ‘Not good for us at all’
Giants quarterback Eli Manning participates in practice in East Glauber: Eli would like to stay with Giants next year, but . . .
Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo participates in For at least 4 weeks, Spagnuolo has his dream job
Giants quarterback Davis Webb warms up prior to the When will Davis Webb see game action?