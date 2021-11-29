The famous faces in the crowd watching the famous athletes play basketball at Madison Square Garden in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Darryl Strawberry sits courtside in the first half of a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

Spike Lee sits courtside in the first half of a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

John McEnroe courtside during the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

Actor Kevin Bacon sits courtside in the first half of a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Trevor Noah attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on November 23, 2021.

The Knicks' Derrick Rose talks with Rev. Jesse Jackson before a game against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 21, 2021 in Chicago.

Cara Delevingne attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2021.

Actor Jacob Elordi attends the first half between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2021.

Actor Liev Schreiber, center, attends the first half between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2021 in New York City.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson looks on during the first half of an NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Noah Syndergaard of the Mets attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Hip-Hop artists Jadakis, left, and Fat Joe, right, pose for fans during the first half of a game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.

Recording Artist David Grohl looks on during the game between the New York Knicks against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2021 in New York City.

University of Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari sits courtside during the second half of an NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Singer songwriter Ed Sheeran sits courtside during the first half of an NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Comedian Chris Rock sits courtside during the first half of an NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Comedian Chris Rock sits courtside during the second half of a game between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Comedian Tracy Morgan sits court side during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Spike Lee is seen at a NBA game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 30, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Former New York Giant Justin Tuck attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Dustin Hoffman, Michael J. Fox, Iggy Azalea and Tracy Morgan attend the game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2021.

Comedian Tracy Morgan (L) and rapper A$AP Ferg (R) watch during the second half between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2021 in New York City. The Knicks won 138-134.

Comedians Pete Davidson (R) and Jon Stewart watch during the second half between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2021 in New York City. The Knicks won 138-134.

Spike Lee attends during the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee sit court side at an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

Latrell Sprewell sits courtside at an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.