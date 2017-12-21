TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks vs. Celtics

The Knicks beat the Boston Celtics, 102-93, on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks drives against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Frank Ntilikina #11 of the New York Knicks battles for a loose ball in the first half against Terry Rozier #12 of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

