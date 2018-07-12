TODAY'S PAPER
Former Knicks star Charles Oakley arrested in Las Vegas casino on gambling fraud charge

Oakley is suspected of “adding to or reducing his wager” on a game after the outcome was known, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley waits

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley waits for an NBA basketball game to begin between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland on Feb. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Tony Dejak

By The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — Casino regulators in Nevada are accusing former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley of gambling fraud.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday said Oakley was arrested Sunday at the Cosmopolitan casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip on suspicion of committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.

The agency says in a statement that Oakley is suspected of “adding to or reducing his wager” on a game after the outcome was known.

Oakley was booked and later released from jail. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The felony count carries between one and six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals.

By The Associated Press

